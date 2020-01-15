Global  

Watch live: Trump signs "Phase One" trade deal with China

CBS News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The signing comes after a nearly two-year-long trade war.
News video: President Trump Signs Trade Deal With China

President Trump Signs Trade Deal With China 01:20

 President Trump has signed a phase one trade deal with China.

Trump To Sign 'Phase One' China Trade Deal, But Most Tariffs Remain In Place

President Trump is set to sign a "phase one" trade deal with China Wednesday. The agreement relaxes some U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. In exchange, China is...
NPR

Trump Signs Phase One Of Trade Agreement With China

The agreement marks a pause in a long trade war between China and the U.S.
Daily Caller


