Watch live: Trump signs "Phase One" trade deal with China

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday doubled down on his rejection of Phase 1 of the U.S.-China trade deal, saying President Donald Trump should "throw it away and take China back to the..

Trump: U.S. will lift tariffs on China after Phase 2 deal finished During a White House event to sign the Phase 1 deal, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would remove all U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports as soon as the two countries completed the Phase 2.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:51Published now