Tyler Perry on lack of Oscars diversity: "I don't have an opinion of it either way."

CBS News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Tyler Perry is taking on a new challenge: streaming. Perry recently made his first deal with Netflix for the movie “A Fall From Grace.” He joined "CBS This Morning" to talk about the new film and also commented on the recent Oscar nominations that have prompted criticism for their lack of diversity.
Tyler Perry: ‘No need’ to fight or protest about Oscar snubs

NEW YORK (AP) — The lack of diversity and notable snubs in this year’s Oscar nominations left Tyler Perry annoyed, but he says it’s not worth getting upset...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.comCBS News

Backlash grows over Oscars' lack of diversity

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is facing criticism over the lack of diversity in its Oscar nominations again. Out of 20 nominees in acting...
CBS News

