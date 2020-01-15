Global  

Tornado in South Carolina flips cars in high school parking lot, damages more than 70 vehicles

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Students at a high school in South Carolina were forced to take cover inside as a tornado swept through the parking lot on Monday, damaging dozens of vehicles. 
