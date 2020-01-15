Watch Ezra Miller’s The Flash Meet Grant Gustin’s The Flash on The CW’s ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ (Video)

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

The CW’s epic “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event has been stuffed with fun cameos from across various incarnations of DC Comics’ superheroes. But they saved one of the biggest (and most fun) surprises for last: A meeting between the television The Flash and the movie The Flash.



(Mild spoilers below.)



The amusing moment came during the 4th installment of the 5-part crossover event, when Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) has a touching but urgent discussion with Oliver Queen that gives him a clue about how to find his friends and in doing so have a chance to stop the multiverse-threatening disaster at the core of “Crisis.”



*Also Read:* Tom Ellis Is Sorry He 'Fibbed' to 'Lucifer' Fans About His 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Crossover Cameo



As Barry zips around Star Labs, he suddenly hears a voice behind him and, turning around he comes face to face with another The Flash — the one played by Ezra Miller in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League,” and the upcoming standalone “The Flash” movie. It seems both of them have ended up in the Speed Force for wholly unrelated reasons.



Miller’s Barry Allen is immediately confused by the whole thing, and even wonders if Gustin’s Barry Allen is a cosplayer who wants an autograph. Gustin’s Barry makes it clear he’s a fellow hero and refers to himself as The Flash — a superhero alias Miller’s Barry seems to be hearing for the very first time. The two introduce themselves, becoming even more freaked out when it turns out they’re both named Barry Allen.



During their brief conversation, we learn that Miller’s Barry is completely unaware of the Crisis on Infinite Earths. Alas, before Gustin’s Barry can fill him in, Miller’s Barry begins to fade out as he returns to his own universe. Just before he disappears, he says “I told Victor this was possible,” referring to his fellow Justice League member Cyborg, played by Ray Fisher.



*Also Read:* How 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Went Back to 'Smallville'



One interesting thing about the scene: In “Justice League,” Miller’s Barry Allen is still very early in his career and hasn’t yet adopted the name The Flash. “Crisis” seems to suggest that it’s this meeting with Gustin’s Barry that finally gives him the name.



It’s a much-needed cute moment that comes before, well, a hell of a lot of heartbreaking stuff that happens before the crossover ended. Watch the whole thing above… and try not to think about that ending.



