Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch Ezra Miller’s The Flash Meet Grant Gustin’s The Flash on The CW’s ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ (Video)

The Wrap Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Watch Ezra Miller’s The Flash Meet Grant Gustin’s The Flash on The CW’s ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ (Video)The CW’s epic “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event has been stuffed with fun cameos from across various incarnations of DC Comics’ superheroes. But they saved one of the biggest (and most fun) surprises for last: A meeting between the television The Flash and the movie The Flash.

(Mild spoilers below.)

The amusing moment came during the 4th installment of the 5-part crossover event, when Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) has a touching but urgent discussion with Oliver Queen that gives him a clue about how to find his friends and in doing so have a chance to stop the multiverse-threatening disaster at the core of “Crisis.”

*Also Read:* Tom Ellis Is Sorry He 'Fibbed' to 'Lucifer' Fans About His 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Crossover Cameo

As Barry zips around Star Labs, he suddenly hears a voice behind him and, turning around he comes face to face with another The Flash — the one played by Ezra Miller in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League,” and the upcoming standalone “The Flash” movie. It seems both of them have ended up in the Speed Force for wholly unrelated reasons.

Miller’s Barry Allen is immediately confused by the whole thing, and even wonders if Gustin’s Barry Allen is a cosplayer who wants an autograph. Gustin’s Barry makes it clear he’s a fellow hero and refers to himself as The Flash — a superhero alias Miller’s Barry seems to be hearing for the very first time. The two introduce themselves, becoming even more freaked out when it turns out they’re both named Barry Allen.

During their brief conversation, we learn that Miller’s Barry is completely unaware of the Crisis on Infinite Earths. Alas, before Gustin’s Barry can fill him in, Miller’s Barry begins to fade out as he returns to his own universe. Just before he disappears, he says “I told Victor this was possible,” referring to his fellow Justice League member Cyborg, played by Ray Fisher.

*Also Read:* How 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Went Back to 'Smallville'

One interesting thing about the scene: In “Justice League,” Miller’s Barry Allen is still very early in his career and hasn’t yet adopted the name The Flash. “Crisis” seems to suggest that it’s this meeting with Gustin’s Barry that finally gives him the name.

It’s a much-needed cute moment that comes before, well, a hell of a lot of heartbreaking stuff that happens before the crossover ended. Watch the whole thing above… and try not to think about that ending.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

How 'Joker' Designer Mapped Gotham With a Touch of DC Comics and a Lot of Old NYC Squalor (Map)

David Benioff and DB Weiss to Develop Film Based on Vertigo/DC Comics Graphic Novel 'Lovecraft'

DC Comics' 'Shazam 2' to Be Released April 2022
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover - The Flash Ezra Miller Cameo

Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover - The Flash Ezra Miller Cameo 01:59

 DCTV Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover: The Flash Ezra Miller Cameo (HD) Barry Allen meets Barry Allen in the DCTV Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover. Ezra Miller, The Flash in DCEU meets Grant Gustin, The Flash in DCTV.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover - Clip - Lex vs. Supergirl [Video]Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover - Clip - Lex vs. Supergirl

DCTV Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover “Lex vs. Supergirl” Sneak Peek (HD) The final two hours of Crisis on Infinite Earths return airing back-to-back January 14th on The CW! Catch up on the..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:36Published

Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover - The Monitor [Video]Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover - The Monitor

The final two hours of Crisis on Infinite Earths return airing back-to-back January 14th on The CW! Catch up on the first three hours now to prepare for the epic conclusion!

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Crisis on Infinite Earths: That Cameo and What That Major Arrowverse Change Means

Caity Lotz promised a cameo that everyone would lose their minds over, and the final two episodes of Crisis on Infinite Earths delivered within the first half...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

Caity Lotz Says "Everyone's Starting to Lose It" When Crisis on Infinite Earths Picks Back Up

Crisis on Infinite Earths may be ending tonight, but Legends of Tomorrow season five is just beginning. In fact, while Legends of Tomorrow's season five takes...
E! Online


Tweets about this

crvelgod

𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 RT @clarksleague: ezra miller is trending at number 8 worldwide so while you’re all here, watch the flash solo movie in theatres july 1st,… 14 seconds ago

BULLETSCARER22

BULLETSCARER22 RT @The_DCEU: Did you catch Ezra's awesome cameo? https://t.co/93YtDyUC1s 16 seconds ago

Primetweets_PT

Primetweets Ezra Miller’s The Flash Makes a Cameo on The CW’s ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths,’ Connecting the Movie and TV Universe… https://t.co/NxMMVfP9wE 1 minute ago

The_DCEU

DC Extended Universe Did you catch Ezra's awesome cameo? https://t.co/93YtDyUC1s 10 minutes ago

LazyLitten325

Cassie RT @N3rd_House: Hahaha!!! Ezra Miller made a cameo appearance in the CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover. He meets Barry Allen CW… 21 minutes ago

TemplestKinqsly

Will The Maruto DCTV Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover - The Flash Ezra Miller Cameo (HD) https://t.co/f4IzndA5MA 42 minutes ago

DevilWarChild

DevilWarChild RT @wgtc_site: Watch Ezra Miller's Flash Cameo In Crisis On Infinite Earths - https://t.co/rLB5lvBqWJ https://t.co/OogyQk3s6m 42 minutes ago

TerranEmpire

J. N. Buck DCTV Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover - The Flash Ezra Miller Cameo (HD) https://t.co/GSMydoygAu via @YouTube 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.