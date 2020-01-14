Global  

‘Jack Reacher’ TV Series Ordered by Amazon Studios

The Wrap Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
‘Jack Reacher’ TV Series Ordered by Amazon StudiosAmazon is getting its fill of series named after characters with the first name Jack. The retail giant has officially greenlit a “Jack Reacher” TV series, based on the popular Lee Child books.

“Scorpion” creator Nick Santora will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner on the upcoming series, which was given a script-to-series to commitment last summer. In addition to Santora, the series will be executive produced by Lee Child, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan and Christopher McQuarrie, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross executive producing for Skydance. Carolyn Harris oversees the series for Skydance.

The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios, the same team behind Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” series, which has been greenlit through Season 3. The first season will be based on the first Jack Reacher novel, “The Killing Floor.”

*Also Read:* Tracy Oliver Sets Main Cast for Amazon Comedy Series, Reunites With 'Girls Trip' Director Malcolm D Lee

“Lee Child has created an incredible character and world; it will be the goal of every writer, producer, actor, executive and crew member to capture the essence of Mr. Child’s books — and luckily Lee has been there, and will continue to be there, to help guide us along the way in this series. He is the pulse of Reacher,” said Santora.

Tom Cruise starred in a pair of big-screen films based on the character — “Jack Reacher” and “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” — both of which were produced by Skydance and Cruise/Wagner and distributed by Paramount.

The first film, which was released in 2012 and directed by McQuarrie, went on to earn $218 million at the global box office (and $80 million domestically). The 2016 sequel, which saw Edward Zwick take over as director, grossed only $162 million globally, and just under $59 million in the U.S.

In 2018, Child said that he was looking to reboot “Jack Reacher” as a TV series with a new lead to replace Cruise, who he argued, “didn’t have that physicality” of the character. In his books, Child frequently describes Reacher as being 6 feet 5 inches tall, with hands “the size of dinner plates” — they have also been described as the size of “a supermarket chicken,” or “Thanksgiving turkeys.” Cruise is listed at 5 feet, 7 inches.

Jack Reacher has appeared in 23 novels from Child, along with a slew of short stories and novellas.

Tracy Oliver Sets Main Cast for Amazon Comedy Series, Reunites With 'Girls Trip' Director Malcolm D Lee

Robert Aramayo Cast as Lead in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series

How Tech Giants Like Amazon and Facebook Became Wall Street Juggernauts in the Last Decade
Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining Amazon's spy series 'Citadel'

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star opposite Richard Madden in the U.S. edition of "Citadel," a drama series to be produced in...
Seattle Times Also reported by •The WrapSify

Yes, Amazon Is 'Determined' to Find a Jack Reacher-Sized Jack Reacher

Yes, Amazon Is 'Determined' to Find a Jack Reacher-Sized Jack ReacherJack Reacher has hands the size of Thanksgiving turkeys. You know, unless the beloved character in the popular novels is being played by 5'7" Tom Cruise on...
The Wrap

