Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato And The Jonas Brothers Among Second Round Of 2020 GRAMMY Performers

cbs4.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The 2020 GRAMMY Awards are a little over a week away and CBS along with the Recording Academy have announced another slate of performers set to take the stage. The 62nd annual awards will see performances by Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato along with GRAMMY nominees Camilla Cabello; H.E.R.; Jonas Brothers; Rosalía; Tyler, The Creator, […]
News video: Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards 01:32

 Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards On Jan. 14, Demi Lovato returned to social media to announce her upcoming live performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The 27-year-old singer posted the news with the caption, “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing.” It is in...

Recent related news from verified sources

Demi Lovato to Make Stage Return With First Live Performance at 2020 Grammy Awards

Nearly two years after suffering a near-fatal overdose, the 'Confident' singer is added to the performers line-up that includes Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •SifyBillboard.comE! Online

Camila Cabello; H.E.R.; Jonas Brothers; Bonnie Raitt; Rosalía; Run-D.M.C; Tyler, The Creator; and Charlie Wilson Will Take the Stage on the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Recording Academy® has confirmed the next slate of performers for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®. Set to perform on...
Business Wire


