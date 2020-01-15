Global  

Pelosi Announces House Impeachment Managers

Daily Caller Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Speaker Pelosi Announces House Impeachment Managers
News video: Pelosi Names Impeachment Managers For Senate Trial

Pelosi Names Impeachment Managers For Senate Trial 02:09

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the seven impeachment managers who will serve as prosecutors in the Senate trial of President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors for Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial announced [Video]Prosecutors for Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial announced

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named two House chairmen who led President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry as prosecutors for his Senate trial. Intelligence committee chairman Adam..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published

'An impeachment that will last forever': Pelosi [Video]'An impeachment that will last forever': Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said &apos;time has been our friend in all of this because it has yielded incriminating evidence&apos;. She also announced the team of seven..

Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:44Published


Pelosi announces House impeachment managers to prosecute case against Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday announced the seven lawmakers who will serve as the House managers to prosecute the case against President Trump in his...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com•Politico•Newsy•RIA Nov.•Daily Caller•TIME•The Wrap•Mediaite•CBS News•NPR

What to Expect from the House and Senate on Trump's Impeachment

Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to name the impeachment managers on Wednesday, and the House is scheduled to vote to move the articles to the Senate.
NYTimes.com

eathealthylive

Health is life. RT @cjdtwit: 📢BREAKING! PELOSI ANNOUNCES IMPEACHMENT MANAGERS FOR SHAM IMPEACHMENT TRIAL! Thank God Americans see this for the partisan… 14 seconds ago

GiLo519

🇺🇸❤️Gina❤️ 🇺🇸 RT @Castterry: Pelosi announces House impeachment managers to prosecute case against Trump. They all Liers corrupted people, with not credi… 17 seconds ago

mmehenriquez

Edwina Henriquez Pelosi names impeachment managers to prosecute case https://t.co/tho1ZnvnsC 28 seconds ago

Okumamac

Okumamac RT @pittman_george: I watched these traitors lie their butts off live. They lost all credibility a long time ago... Pelosi announces House… 34 seconds ago

bmarcois

Bart Marcois I’m a little disappointed in this list. I was hoping for Maxine Waters. https://t.co/c1dJOXgp0s 38 seconds ago

lancehalance1

Lance Hall Pelosi announces House impeachment managers to prosecute case against Trump 💥Rogue’s gallery of #Democrat liars👎💩 https://t.co/flPozvTHi5 39 seconds ago

happkat

happkat RT @monica_sassy: Pelosi announces House impeachment managers to prosecute case against Trump https://t.co/fauNpDsx1u #FakeImpeachment #Sh… 51 seconds ago

SOTERIAdm

SOTERIA Pelosi names impeachment managers to prosecute case https://t.co/RsAdneudPS 1 minute ago

