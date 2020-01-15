Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced

CBS News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and T. Rex were announced Wednesday as the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. The 35th annual induction ceremony will be held on May 2 in Cleveland.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees 01:04

 The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, T-Rex and The Notorious B.I.G. are this year’s inductees. Ballots were cast by an international voting body of over 1,000 artists. According to the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Upset Over Not Making Hall Of Fame After Over 30 Years [Video]Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Upset Over Not Making Hall Of Fame After Over 30 Years

Drew Pearson, along with family, friends and media members, waited for nearly two hours Wednesday morning at his Plano home for the long-awaited news of the Dallas Cowboys legend's induction into the..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:02Published

Randy Gradishar Could Be Added To Pro Football Hall of Fame As Senior Member [Video]Randy Gradishar Could Be Added To Pro Football Hall of Fame As Senior Member

Former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar will find out if he’s been voted into the Pro Hall of Fame as a senior member at 5 a.m. on Wednesday during “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network. Katie..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hunter, Donovan lead first St. Mark's Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

Five individuals and seven teams will be inducted into the inaugural class of the St. Mark's High School Athletic Hall of Fame.  
Delawareonline Also reported by •bizjournalsNPR

Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class: Steve Sabol, Donnie Shell, headline senior inductees, contributors

All but the five modern-era members of this year's Hall of Fame class were announced on Wednesday
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.