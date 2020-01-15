Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () The Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and T. Rex were announced Wednesday as the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. The 35th annual induction ceremony will be held on May 2 in Cleveland.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode,
The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails,
T-Rex and The Notorious B.I.G.
are this year’s inductees. Ballots were cast by an international
voting body of over 1,000 artists. According to the...
Drew Pearson, along with family, friends and media members, waited for nearly two hours Wednesday morning at his Plano home for the long-awaited news of the Dallas Cowboys legend's induction into the..