‘Jeopardy! GOAT’ Finale Is Tuesday’s Top Show, But ABC Settles for Second Place in Primetime

The Wrap Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
‘Jeopardy! GOAT’ Finale Is Tuesday’s Top Show, But ABC Settles for Second Place in PrimetimeThe finale of ABC’s “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” was by far Tuesday’s top show — but didn’t give ABC enough of a boost to overtake NBC as the top network in primetime, according to Nielsen.

NBC was first in ratings with a 1.1 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 5.3 million, according to preliminary numbers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 1.0 and in viewers with 6.2 million.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.9 and first in viewers with 8.3 million.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.6 and in viewers with 3 million.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.5 and in viewers with 1.4 million.

More to come…
 According to ABC, the show is a cross between...

Ken Jennings has been crowned Jeopardy's "Greatest of All Time." Las Vegas' own Jeopardy "James" Holzhauer and his wife, Melissa, will be live in studio Wednesday at 11 a.m. to discuss his experience..

Ken Jennings has been crowned Jeopardy's "Greatest of All Time." Las Vegas' own Jeopardy "James" Holzhauer and his wife, Melissa, will be live in studio Wednesday at 11 a.m. to discuss his experience..

Santino Corleon's song "GOAT" was featured on a commercial for Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time -- the prime-time showdown between the top three winners in "Jeopardy!" history.

Santino Corleon’s song “GOAT” was featured on a commercial for Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time -- the prime-time showdown between the top three winners in "Jeopardy!" history.

‘Jeopardy! GOAT’ Champion Ken Jennings Explains Why He Wagered $0 on Final Question (Video)

“Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” champion Ken Jennings explained his winning strategy, just one day after taking home the top prize. Jennings beat highest...
Democratic debate, 'Jeopardy!' GOAT battle, 'Bridgegate': 5 things to know Tuesday

The last Democratic debate before the caucuses, ABC's 'Jeopardy!' GOAT battle is back and more things to start your Tuesday.
