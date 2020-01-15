‘Jeopardy! GOAT’ Finale Is Tuesday’s Top Show, But ABC Settles for Second Place in Primetime
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () The finale of ABC’s “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” was by far Tuesday’s top show — but didn’t give ABC enough of a boost to overtake NBC as the top network in primetime, according to Nielsen.
NBC was first in ratings with a 1.1 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 5.3 million, according to preliminary numbers.
ABC was second in ratings with a 1.0 and in viewers with 6.2 million.
CBS was third in ratings with a 0.9 and first in viewers with 8.3 million.
Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.6 and in viewers with 3 million.
The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.5 and in viewers with 1.4 million.
