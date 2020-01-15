‘Jeopardy! GOAT’ Finale Is Tuesday’s Top Show, But ABC Settles for Second Place in Primetime

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The finale of ABC’s “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” was by far Tuesday’s top show — but didn’t give ABC enough of a boost to overtake NBC as the top network in primetime, according to Nielsen.



NBC was first in ratings with a 1.1 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 5.3 million, according to preliminary numbers.



ABC was second in ratings with a 1.0 and in viewers with 6.2 million.



CBS was third in ratings with a 0.9 and first in viewers with 8.3 million.



Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.6 and in viewers with 3 million.



The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.5 and in viewers with 1.4 million.



