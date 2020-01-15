Global  

NASA Completes First All-Female Spacewalk Of 2020

cbs4.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
NASA completed its first spacewalk of 2020 and it was done by all-female astronauts.
News video: NASA Completes All-Female Spacewalk

NASA Completes All-Female Spacewalk 00:26

 NASA completed its first spacewalk of 2020 on Wednesday and it was done by all-female astronauts.

NASA astronauts will recreate history this morning and perform another all-female spacewalk

NASA astronauts will recreate history this morning and perform another all-female spacewalkThis morning, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch are recreating their history-making all-female spacewalk. The pair will head outside the...
The Verge

NASA conducts another all-female spacewalk for battery work

Two NASA astronauts ventured out Wednesday on a second all-female spacewalk to finish upgrades to the International Space Station's power grid.
CTV News

