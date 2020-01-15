Global  

Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals star receiver, returning for 2020 season

Denver Post Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Cardinals star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is coming back to the team for the 2020 season.
Larry Fitzgerald returning to Arizona Cardinals in 2020

After contemplating retirement for a third straight year, star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has decided to return for a 17th NFL season.  
Cardinals star WR Fitzgerald returning for 2020 season

TEMPE, Arizona (AP) — Cardinals star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is coming back to the team for the 2020 season. There was speculation the 36-year-old...
