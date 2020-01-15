Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Jeopardy! GOAT’ Champion Ken Jennings Explains Why He Wagered $0 on Final Question (Video)

The Wrap Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
“Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” champion Ken Jennings explained his winning strategy, just one day after taking home the top prize. Jennings beat highest single-game earnings record holder James Holzhauer and highest all-time earnings-holder Brad Rutter.

Jennings won the $1 million prize by betting $0 for his final wager and told “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that it was all part of the plan.

“There’s a little bit of math that goes into wagering on ‘Jeopardy!’ and generally what happens is the person in second should often make a very small wager,” he said. “You’re counting on the person in first to make a big wager so it doesn’t matter at that point. If they get it wrong they’re out, so it doesn’t matter what you wager.”

*Also Read:* 'Jeopardy! GOAT' Finale Is Tuesday's Top Show, But ABC Settles for Second Place in Primetime

Jennings — who still holds the records for most consecutive games after winning and playing 74 in a row in 2004 — credited “GOAT” competitor Holzhauer and his long run in 2019 with changing how “Jeopardy!” is played these days.

He said, “It’s really just a credit to James how much he’s changed the game of ‘Jeopardy!’ We’re gonna have to play like him if we were gonna have any hope of containing it. That’s how smart and demoralizing his strategy is.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'Jeopardy! GOAT' Finale Is Tuesday's Top Show, But ABC Settles for Second Place in Primetime

Who Is Ken Jennings? 'Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time' Tournament Winner
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Ken Jennings crowned Jeopardy GOAT, Vegas' Jeopardy James to visit 13 Action News

Ken Jennings crowned Jeopardy GOAT, Vegas' Jeopardy James to visit 13 Action News 00:41

 Ken Jennings has been crowned Jeopardy&apos;s &quot;Greatest of All Time.&quot; Las Vegas&apos; own Jeopardy &quot;James&quot; Holzhauer and his wife, Melissa, will be live in studio Wednesday at 11 a.m. to discuss his experience on Jeopardy GOAT and giving back to the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meet the Contestants: Ken Jennings [Video]Meet the Contestants: Ken Jennings

Get a closer look at Ken Jennings, the man who won 74 consecutive games of JEOPARDY!, which is still a record today. The tournament continues WEDNESDAY JAN 8 at 8|7c and THURSDAY JAN 9 at 8|7c on ABC,..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:39Published

Meet the Contestants [Video]Meet the Contestants

Meet the greatest 'JEOPARDY!' contestants of all time: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer! Watch JEOPARDY!: The Greatest of All-Time on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

This Jeopardy champion just earned the title Greatest of All Time

Being bold paid off for new Jeopardy mega-champion Ken Jennings, while it didn't for his opponents. Jennings won his third match in the Jeopardy: Greatest of...
CBC.ca

Before ‘Jeopardy!’ Ken Jennings honed his trivia brain on BYU’s Quiz Bowl team

If Ken Jennings had a superhero-style origin story, it would start with Quiz Bowl, where college students compete to represent their schools, often as...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

ConvexisSocial

Convex is Social RT @CBC: Ken Jennings won a third match in the Jeopardy: Greatest of all Time contest televised Tuesday, earning the title of ultimate cham… 6 minutes ago

UPROXXSports

UPROXX Sports The 'Jeopardy!' GOAT tournament's contestants tweeted their thoughts after a champion was crowned… https://t.co/35VF9kd0qD 42 minutes ago

TheRadioSnitch

Premiere Networks CHAMPION CROWNED: @KenJennings needed just four nights to win three #primetime matches and become @Jeopardy! #GOAT https://t.co/sgHSseO4Rx 1 hour ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y ‘#Jeopardy! GOAT’ Champion #KenJennings Explains Why He Wagered $0 on Final Question (Video) https://t.co/9SBBpcBSgo https://t.co/NvKVv7L2Fq 1 hour ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/f3W3yzBq8o "Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time" champion Ken Jennings explained his winning strategy, jus… https://t.co/4D6cfkJQxd 1 hour ago

TalkinToU

TalkinToU RT @TheWrap: 'Jeopardy! GOAT' Champion Ken Jennings Explains Why He Wagered $0 on Final Question (Video) https://t.co/N21gfU3w3g 1 hour ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep This Jeopardy champion just earned the title Greatest of All Time - https://t.co/Y8B0UwYDf9 - https://t.co/vbyiy6hdQa 2 hours ago

CBC

CBC Ken Jennings won a third match in the Jeopardy: Greatest of all Time contest televised Tuesday, earning the title o… https://t.co/Mjsurg6PxA 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.