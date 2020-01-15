Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LI's Pat Benatar falls short ofÂ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction;Â Whitney HoustonÂ leads 2020 class

Newsday Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Pat Benatar received a huge amount of votes from fans, but not enoughÂ for her to join the Class of 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Paul Tagliabue and Steve Sabol Among 13 to Be Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Paul Tagliabue and Steve Sabol Among 13 to Be Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame 01:02

 Paul Tagliabue and Steve Sabol Among 13 to Be Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame The former NFL commissioner and 12 others were announced to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s centennial 2020 class on Wednesday. Former wide receiver Harold Carmichael, left tackle Jim Covert and offensive tackle...

Recent related news from verified sources

Clive Davis Reacts to Whitney Houston's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

When the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2020 on Wednesday (Jan. 15), it meant a wonderful morning for industry legend Clive...
Billboard.com

A Near-Record 7 Posthumous Inductions May Cast a Shadow Over This Year's Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class is notably heavy on artists who are no longer with us. The Notorious B.I.G. was murdered...
Billboard.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.