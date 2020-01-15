Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

House Votes To Send Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate, Approve Impeachment Managers

Daily Caller Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
House Votes To Send Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate, Approve Impeachment Managers
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published < > Embed
News video: House votes to send articles of impeachment to Senate

House votes to send articles of impeachment to Senate 01:23

 The House of Representatives voted just moments ago to send impeachment articles to the Senate in President Trump's trial.

Recent related videos from verified sources

House votes to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate for trial [Video]House votes to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate for trial

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: VOTE IN THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES VOTING ON SENDING TRUMP IMPEACHMENT CHARGES TO SENATE FOR TRIAL, SOUNDBITE HOUSE MINORITY LEADER, KEVIN MCCARTHY,

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 04:10Published

23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 15, 2020 [Video]23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 15, 2020

The House of Representatives voted just moments ago to send impeachment articles to the Senate in President Trump's trial. Plus, we're getting a look at the California Highway Patrol's efforts to crack..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 10:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi appoints impeachment managers for Trump’s Senate trial

The House will vote on a resolution later Wednesday sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
Politico

Trump news – live: House votes to send articles of impeachment against president for Senate hearing

Follow the latest updates
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.