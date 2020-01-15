Global  

Epstein 'abuse' revealed in Virgin Islands lawsuit

BBC News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The case filed in the US Virgin Islands says the late financier molested girls as young as 12.
News video: Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underage girls in the Virgin Islands, according to government lawsuit

Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underage girls in the Virgin Islands, according to government lawsuit 00:56

 Jeffrey Epstein's private, Caribbean islands could end up in the hands of government officials after a new lawsuit claims the wealthy Palm Beach financier and his accomplices trafficked young women and underage girls throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Virgin Islands suit alleges decades-long abuse by Epstein

A lawsuit filed by prosecutors in the Virgin Islands says multimillionaire sex offender Jeffery Epstein used two private islands in the U.S. territory to engage...
Epstein accused of abusing girls on U.S. Virgin Islands

Epstein is accused of using two private islands in the U.S. territory to carry out human trafficking, sexual abuse and forced labor of young women.
