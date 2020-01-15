Global  

CBS Sports Announces 2020 PGA Tour Golf Coverage

Wednesday, 15 January 2020
CBS Sports launches its 2020 golf coverage, which features the Masters, PGA Championship among 20 total PGA Tour events.
News video: 2020 PGA Tour Golf Coverage From CBS Sports

2020 PGA Tour Golf Coverage From CBS Sports 00:40

 CBS Sports launches its 2020 golf coverage, which features the Masters, PGA Championship among 20 total PGA Tour events. Katie Johnston reports.

