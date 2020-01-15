Global  

Indiana man, 102, retires as its oldest state employee

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Bob Vollmer, Indiana's oldest state employee at the prime age of 102, is retiring after nearly six decades on the job. 
