House leaders march impeachment articles to Senate

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
In a dramatic procession across the U.S. Capitol, Democratic House leaders marched the formal articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate, setting the stage for only the third trial to remove a president in American history. (Jan. 15)
 
