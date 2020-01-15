Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Tennessee lawmakers OK bill allowing adoption agencies to deny gay couples

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Gov. Bill Lee's office on Tuesday afternoon confirmed that the governor would be signing the bill as soon as it reaches his desk.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published < > Embed
News video: Tennessee senate passes bill allowing adoption agencies to deny LGTBQ couples

Tennessee senate passes bill allowing adoption agencies to deny LGTBQ couples 02:16

 The Tennessee State Senate voted to pass a bill that would allow private adoption agencies to deny LGBTQ couples based on the agency's written religious or moral convictions.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Anti-LGBT adoption bill heads to Tennessee governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers kicked off the first day of the 2020 legislative session Tuesday by approving a proposal that would assure...
Seattle Times

Tennessee just passed a bill to stop same-sex parents from adopting

The Tennessee state senate has started out the year by signing a bill that will allow faith-based adoption and foster agencies the ability to discriminate...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.