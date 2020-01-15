Global  

Bernie Sanders 2020 Campaign Tour Rider

The Smoking Gun Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders 2020 Campaign Tour RiderLike Donald Trump, candidate is no fan of "slow flushing toilets"

The Democratic presidential candidate likes to bed down on the road in a frigid hotel suite free of "leaky faucets, slow flushing toilets, slow draining bathtubs."

