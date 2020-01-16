Global  

Member of Holy Cross rowing team killed in crash

CBS News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
A star member of the women's rowing team at the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts was killed in a crash in Florida. The team was there preparing for an upcoming competition. Nikki Battiste reports.
News video: WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 15

WBZ Evening News Update For Jan. 15 02:28

 Member of Holy Cross Rowing Team Killed In Florida Crash; Lawrence DPW worker shot, killed; Red Sox and Alex Cora part ways; Snowfall forecast.

