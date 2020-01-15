Global  

House managers deliver articles of impeachment to Senate

CBS News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The votes have been taken, the players are named and the stage is set for the historic impeachment trial of President Trump. Late Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the articles of impeachment. Nancy Cordes has the latest.
News video: House Democrats Deliver Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate

House Democrats Deliver Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate 01:51

 History was made Wednesday on Capitol Hill as House Democrats delivered articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

