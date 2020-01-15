Courts approved more than 2,400 reduced sentences under new law - Justice Department

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week, Department of Justice lawyers, in their case brought over a year ago on December 18, 2018 against the Atlanta-based real...

AP Exclusive: Justice changing how inmate risk is assessed WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is changing the system it uses to assess whether an inmate is likely to commit crimes after being released from...

Seattle Times 1 day ago Also reported by • FOXNews.com

