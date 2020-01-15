Courts approved more than 2,400 reduced sentences under new law - Justice Department
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () More than 2,400 federal inmates have won court approval for reduced prison sentences while another 124 seriously ill prisoners have been approved for early compassionate release under a criminal justice law passed in late 2018, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
