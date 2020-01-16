Global  

Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, former pro wrestler, has died at 75

CBS News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Johnson was known as the first African American World Tag Team Champion in WWE history as a member of The Soul Patrol along with Tony Atlas.
News video: WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dead At 75

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dead At 75 00:20

 WWE Hall of Famer Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died at 75, the WWE announced Wednesday.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Father and Wrestler Rocky Johnson Dead at 75

The WWE community is mourning the loss of one special wrestler. Wayde Douglas Bowles--between known as Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson--has passed away, the WWE...
E! Online Also reported by •CBC.ca

