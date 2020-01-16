West Point cadet tries raising cash to bring adult-film star Diamond Foxxx to banquet Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A West Point cadet tried to raise money online to cover the travel expenses of his favorite adult-film star so she could be his date at the service academy’s annual winter banquet. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this