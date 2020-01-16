Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lev Parnas: "President Trump knew exactly what was going on"

CBS News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
"He was aware of all of my movements. I wouldn't do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the president," Parnas told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Lev Parnas Seen With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner In Newly Surfaced Photo

Lev Parnas Seen With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner In Newly Surfaced Photo 00:47

 A photo has surfaced that shows Lev Parnas, who is facing multiple charges for campaign finance violations and was an associate of Rudy Giuliani, standing between Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats add last-minute evidence in impeachment [Video]Democrats add last-minute evidence in impeachment

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday they would include new evidence when they send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate on Wednesday,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:34Published

New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot [Video]New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot

Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associates, submitted documents to the House Intelligence Committee showing President Donald Trump’s Ukraine plans.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rudy Giuliani speaks out on newly released House documents from indicted associate Lev Parnas

President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani spoke to CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge about newly released documents from...
CBS News Also reported by •CBC.caSeattle Times

Lev Parnas Implicates Trump in First Public Comments: The President is ‘Lying,’ ‘He Was Aware of All My Movements’

In an exclusive interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, indicted campaign conspirator Lev Parnas implicated President Donald Trump in his secret Ukraine conduct,...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.