Lev Parnas: "President Trump knew exactly what was going on"
Thursday, 16 January 2020 (
1 hour ago)
"He was aware of all of my movements. I wouldn't do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the president," Parnas told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.
