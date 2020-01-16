Global  

CNN Airs Audio Of Tense Exchange Between Elizabeth Warren And Bernie Sanders

Daily Caller Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
'I think you called me a liar on national TV?'
News video: Elizabeth Warren Confirms Bernie Sanders Said a Woman Couldn’t Win the 2020 Presidential Election

Elizabeth Warren Confirms Bernie Sanders Said a Woman Couldn’t Win the 2020 Presidential Election 01:18

 Elizabeth Warren Confirms Bernie Sanders Said a Woman Couldn’t Win the 2020 Presidential Election On Jan. 13, Elizabeth Warren released a statement in regard to the recent news surrounding a private meeting with Bernie Sanders in 2018. According to initial reports by CNN, Sanders told Warren that...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Says 'Weather' Was All He And Warren Discussed After Debate [Video]Bernie Sanders Says "Weather" Was All He And Warren Discussed After Debate

Sen. Bernie Sanders says that he and Sen. Elizabeth Warren were discussing "the weather". This was during a viral moment the night on Tuesday night, reports Business Insider. At the end of Tuesday..

How Joe Biden Benefits From Warren/Sanders Feud [Video]How Joe Biden Benefits From Warren/Sanders Feud

On Tuesday night, CNN held a Democratic Presidential debate. It was the last before the Iowa caucuses. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren sparred with each other. According to Business..

Recent related news from verified sources

"I think you called me a liar": Audio of post-debate chat released

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have been at odds over a meeting they had in 2018 about the 2020 election and taking on Trump.
Warren accused Sanders in tense post-debate exchange of calling her a 'liar' on national TV

In a tense and dramatic exchange in the moments after the Democratic debate Tuesday night, Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of calling her a liar on...
You Might Like


