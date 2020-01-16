Global  

Harris Scores 34, Leads Sixers Past Nets

CBS 2 Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Brooklyn has lost nine of its last 11 overall and six straight away from home.
Harris hauls Sixers past Nets

Tobias Harris posted 34 points with 10 rebounds and hit three clutch shots in the dying minutes of the game as Philly continued their home dominance with a win...
