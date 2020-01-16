Global  

Rocky Johnson, Professional Wrestler and Father of Dwayne (the Rock) Johnson, Dies at 75

NYTimes.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Mr. Johnson battled racism early in his career and later helped train his son, introducing him to the world of professional wrestling years before he became a famous actor.
News video: WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dead At 75

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Dead At 75 00:20

 WWE Hall of Famer Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died at 75, the WWE announced Wednesday.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's father, wrestler Rocky Johnson, has died at 75

Wrestler Rocky Johnson, a WWE Hall of Famer and the father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died. He was 75.
Rocky Johnson, Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson’s father, passes away at 75


Indian Express

