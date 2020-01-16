Dwayne Johnson’s father, wrestler Rocky Johnson, dies at 75



Recent related news from verified sources Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's father, wrestler Rocky Johnson, has died at 75 Wrestler Rocky Johnson, a WWE Hall of Famer and the father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died. He was 75.

USATODAY.com



E! Online



