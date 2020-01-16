Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Newark after engine problem following takeoff

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
A United Airlines flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to Los Angeles was forced to return to the New Jersey airport and make an emergency landing Wednesday night after an engine problem, according to a report.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: United Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Newark Airport

United Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Newark Airport 00:23

 A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport last night because of a possible engine problem.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delta aircraft dumps fuel on school before landing at LAX [Video]Delta aircraft dumps fuel on school before landing at LAX

LOS ANGELES — Delta Airlines Flight 89 was enroute to Shanghai from Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday when the plane experienced an engine issue shortly after takeoff. The plane then..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:22Published

What A Dump! Delta Jet Drops Fuel On LA School Playground During Recess [Video]What A Dump! Delta Jet Drops Fuel On LA School Playground During Recess

A Delta Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. Reuters reports that in doing so, the jet dumped fuel on the playground of an elementary school. Local..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Newark due to engine problem

United Airlines says a flight heading to Los Angeles ad to return to Newark to make an emergency landing Wednesday night because of an engine issue.
USATODAY.com

United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Newark Airport


CBS 2


Tweets about this

15MinuteNews

15 Minute News United Airlines flight out of Newark suffers apparent engine fire, makes emergency landing https://t.co/YXdkhzCPEi #News 1 minute ago

RED_Chevy

Chevy 4 Short If for no other reason, keep those window shades open especially if you are seated by the wings. Glad everyone's sa… https://t.co/214IfmZW4I 6 minutes ago

ZgaParts

ZGA AIRCRAFT PARTS United Airlines flight out of Newark suffers apparent engine fire, makes emergency landing https://t.co/dS3vQj52dR via @nypost 6 minutes ago

MedicalQuack

MedicalQuack RT @nypost: United Airlines flight out of Newark suffers apparent engine fire, makes emergency landing… https://t.co/A9T7dFdSm8 6 minutes ago

SilentPartner1

Ladi Sonuga United Airlines flight out of Newark suffers apparent engine fire, makes emergency landing - https://t.co/buwmpPauWZ 15 minutes ago

hohn44

Richard Luke Hohn ⭐⭐⭐ - Text Trump 88022 RT @nypost: United Airlines flight out of Newark suffers apparent engine fire, makes emergency landing https://t.co/8buP4reAUP https://t.co… 16 minutes ago

jgus525

jaie, MAGA RT @MariaBonanno9: A United Airlines flight to Los Angeles that took off from Newark Airport on Wednesday night was forced to return and ma… 22 minutes ago

iveyjanette_207

Ivey McClelland 💖🎥🎶 RT @ABC7Chicago: A United Airlines flight headed to Los Angeles Wednesday returned to New Jersey for an emergency landing due to a mechanic… 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.