Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Refugee Order

NPR Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
A federal judge in Maryland has blocked the Trump administration's executive order letting state and local governments turn away refugees from resettling in their communities.
News video: Trump Administration Expected To Fight Ruling On Refugee Resettlement

Trump Administration Expected To Fight Ruling On Refugee Resettlement 02:55

 On Wednesday, a federal judge in Maryland blocked an executive order that allows state and local governments to decide whether to accept refugees.

Federal Judge In Md. Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement [Video]Federal Judge In Md. Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement

A federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order allowing state and local government officials to reject refugees from resettling in their..

Avenatti's Fall From Grace [Video]Avenatti's Fall From Grace

Michael Avenatti was the lawyer suing the President over the Stormy Daniel affair. He became a media sensation, attacking everyone from Brett Kavanaugh to R. Kelly. Donald Trump's detractors loved..

US judge blocks Trump executive order on refugee resettlement

The president's order said states, cities and towns must provide written consent to have refugees resettled there.
Al Jazeera

States tell judge to ignore fed support for Sprint/T-Mobile merger

The cohort of states suing to block the proposed merger between Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile US Inc. pressed the federal judge not to defer to the Trump...
bizjournals

