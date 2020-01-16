Global  

Harry steps back into the spotlight

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry undertakes his first public engagement since he announced he was stepping back from royal family, helping to unveil the fixtures for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup (Jan. 16)
 
