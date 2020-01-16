Former Giuliani associate implicates Trump in Ukraine scandal with new evidence

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas insisted he was working on President Trump's behalf when he pressured Ukrainian leaders to investigate the Bidens, while the president has denied even knowing Parnas. In addition to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, Parnas implicated a host of officials who he says knew about the Ukraine pressure campaign. Nancy Cordes reports on the new evidence from Capitol Hill.


