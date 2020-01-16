Global  

Former Giuliani associate implicates Trump in Ukraine scandal with new evidence

CBS News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas insisted he was working on President Trump's behalf when he pressured Ukrainian leaders to investigate the Bidens, while the president has denied even knowing Parnas. In addition to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, Parnas implicated a host of officials who he says knew about the Ukraine pressure campaign. Nancy Cordes reports on the new evidence from Capitol Hill.
News video: Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Drops Bombshell Accusations Against President Trump

Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Drops Bombshell Accusations Against President Trump 02:00

 Naomi Ruchim reports Lev Parnas says the administration was aware that he and Rudy Giuliani were pressuring Ukraine's president to investigate a political opponent.

