How Larimer County will become a testing ground for Colorado’s new red flag law

In the first 15 days of Colorado's red flag law, residents and law enforcement have used the controversial statute in five cases to request that guns be removed from a wide range of people: an ex-husband, an abusive boyfriend, a suspect threatening a mass shooting, a suicidal man and a police officer.

