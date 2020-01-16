How Larimer County will become a testing ground for Colorado’s new red flag law
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () In the first 15 days of Colorado's red flag law, residents and law enforcement have used the controversial statute in five cases to request that guns be removed from a wide range of people: an ex-husband, an abusive boyfriend, a suspect threatening a mass shooting, a suicidal man and a police officer.
A judge on Thursday denied a petition for an extreme risk protection order from a Fort Collins woman who had sought the order against a Colorado State University police officer who shot and killed her son in 2017.