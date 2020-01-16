Global  

How Larimer County will become a testing ground for Colorado’s new red flag law

Denver Post Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
In the first 15 days of Colorado's red flag law, residents and law enforcement have used the controversial statute in five cases to request that guns be removed from a wide range of people: an ex-husband, an abusive boyfriend, a suspect threatening a mass shooting, a suicidal man and a police officer.
News video: Judge denies 'red flag' petition from woman who filed against CSU officer who killed her son

Judge denies 'red flag' petition from woman who filed against CSU officer who killed her son 02:10

 A judge on Thursday denied a petition for an extreme risk protection order from a Fort Collins woman who had sought the order against a Colorado State University police officer who shot and killed her son in 2017.

Red flag law protest in Las Vegas [Video]Red flag law protest in Las Vegas

As thousands of gun-rights activists crowd the streets around Virginia’s Capitol on Monday to protest gun-control legislation, here in Las Vegas some are expressing their opposition to Nevada's new..

Fort Collins Woman's Attempt At Red Flag Bill Denied By Judge [Video]Fort Collins Woman's Attempt At Red Flag Bill Denied By Judge

Susan Holmes' son was shot and killed by police in 2017.

Judge denies gun seizure of Colorado officer’s guns

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A judge on Thursday denied a petition to seize the guns of a police officer involved in the 2017 fatal shooting of a 19-year-old...
Seattle Times

Red flag petition filed against officer in fatal shooting

DENVER (AP) — A woman whose son was killed by Colorado State University police in 2017 is trying to have the guns of one of the officers involved confiscated...
Seattle Times


