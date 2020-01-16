Global  

First malaria vaccine given to babies in Africa

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Babies in three African nations are getting the first and only vaccine for malaria in a pilot program. World health officials want to see how well the vaccine works in Malawi, Ghana and Kenya before recommending its wider use. (Jan. 19)
 
The World Health Organization has implemented a large-scale malaria vaccine pilot program for 360,000 children across Africa.

3 African countries trying out 1st malaria vaccine in babies

TOMALI, Malawi (AP) — A pinch in the leg, a squeal and a trickle of tears. One baby after another in Malawi is getting the first and only vaccine against...
