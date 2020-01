First malaria vaccine given to babies in Africa

Babies in three African nations are getting the first and only vaccine for malaria in a pilot program. World health officials want to see how well the vaccine works in Malawi Ghana and Kenya before recommending its wider use. (Jan. 19)

