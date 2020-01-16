Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Demi Lovato to sing national anthem at Super Bowl

CBS News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The Grammy-nominated singer has been chosen to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Demi Lovato To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl 54

Demi Lovato To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl 54 00:22

 Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem as part of Super Bowl LIV pregame festivities at Hard Rock Stadium. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato Announced as Super Bowl 2020 National Anthem Singer [Video]Demi Lovato Announced as Super Bowl 2020 National Anthem Singer

Demi Lovato Announced as Super Bowl 2020 National Anthem Singer Lovato confirmed her involvement in an Instagram post. Demi Lovato, via Instagram Super Bowl LIV will be held in Miami next month on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published

Demi Lovato Set to Sing the National Anthem at 2020 Super Bowl | THR News [Video]Demi Lovato Set to Sing the National Anthem at 2020 Super Bowl | THR News

Demi Lovato on Thursday took to Instagram to share that she is set to sing the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl on Feb. 2 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Demi Lovato to perform national anthem at Super Bowl LIV in Miami

Demi Lovato is this year's national anthem singer for Super Bowl LIV. The singer will perform at the football event in Miami on February 20.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Chicago S-TFOXNews.comJust Jared JrCBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.