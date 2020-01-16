Global  

Watchdog: White House budget office violated federal law in withholding Ukraine security funds

Delawareonline Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The Office of Management and Budget's decision to withhold security funding from Ukraine is at the heart of the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
 
News video: Government Accountability Office: White House Violated The Law By Withholding Aid To Ukraine

Government Accountability Office: White House Violated The Law By Withholding Aid To Ukraine 00:41

 The Government Accountability Office issued a notable report Thursday.

Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what? [Video]Trump impeached by House in historic vote. Now what?

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has now been officially impeached, making him the third U.S. president after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to face removal from office. According to CNN, the House of..

How Trump's Handling His Day Of Impeachment [Video]How Trump's Handling His Day Of Impeachment

House Democrats proceeded to impeach US President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday. It's only the third time in American history that the president has been impeached. According to Politico, Trump allies..

Watchdog: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government’s watchdog agency said Thursday a White House office violated federal law in withholding security assistance to...
Seattle Times

White House broke law by withholding Ukraine aid, congressional agency says

The White House violated federal law by withholding security aid approved by lawmakers for Ukraine, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said on Thursday, in a...
Reuters

davidpumpkins1

david pumpkins RT @mkraju: The GAO, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog, said in a decision issued Thursday that the White House budget office violated t… 14 seconds ago

Jeanne0256

@Jeanne0256 RT @cobssybil: "The GAO, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog, said in a decision issued Thursday that the White House budget office violat… 17 seconds ago

jackfla93474345

Jack RT @Yamiche: As Senate trial is about to begin, read the full watchdog report that says U.S. federal government’s auditing agency has concl… 1 minute ago

BMerin3

BMerin RT @Tennessean: Watchdog: White House budget office violated federal law in withholding Ukraine security funds https://t.co/5AmKeY5e4t 3 minutes ago

ckt0429

Carolyn Tu RT @NewsHour: BREAKING NEWS: The U.S. federal government’s auditing agency has concluded that the White House Office of Management and Budg… 4 minutes ago

iotaofhumanity

🌊🌊FuNgUsAmOnGuS🌊🌊 RT @nprpolitics: JUST IN: A top government watchdog says the White House broke the law when President Trump held up military aid for Ukrai… 4 minutes ago

billm9

no justice - just us. ⌛️ Watchdog: White House budget office violated federal law in withholding Ukraine security funds https://t.co/C4t6YYkBYE via @USATODAY 5 minutes ago

pameladubsky49

Pamela Dubsky #BoycottNRA RT @LarryC12061342: @realDonaldTrump ...Trump administration violated the law by withholding Ukraine aid, Government Accountability Office… 6 minutes ago

