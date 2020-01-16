Global  

Suffolk cops to discuss unsolved Gilgo Beach murders Thursday

Newsday Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Suffolk police said they will release previously undisclosed evidence in the Gilgo Beach murders and new techniques they are using to try to solve the crime.
News video: Suffolk County Police Reveal New Clue In Gilgo Beach Murders

Suffolk County Police Reveal New Clue In Gilgo Beach Murders 03:18

 A nearly decade-long hunt for a suspected serial killer on Long Island took a new turn Thursday; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Investigators To Reveal New Evidence In Gilgo Beach Murders [Video]Investigators To Reveal New Evidence In Gilgo Beach Murders

Suffolk County investigators have been searching for evidence since 10 bodies were found on Gilgo Beach starting in December of 2010.

Update Expected On Gilgo Beach Murders [Video]Update Expected On Gilgo Beach Murders

Suffolk County police will share new information today in their investigation into the unsolved murders on Gilgo Beach.

Suffolk cops to release undisclosed evidence in Gilgo Beach killings Thursday

Authorities will discuss steps they have taken toÂ advance the investigation into the multiple killings, police said.
