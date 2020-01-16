Global  

FBI arrests three alleged neo-Nazis ahead of Virginia gun rally

Reuters Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The FBI has arrested three suspected members of a neo-Nazi group who had weapons and hopes of starting a U.S. race war, just days before a planned gun-rights rally in Virginia that was expected to draw thousands of people, officials said on Thursday.
News video: Warning of 'serious threats' Virginia governor bans weapons at gun-rights rally

Warning of 'serious threats' Virginia governor bans weapons at gun-rights rally 00:41

 Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday said he would ban all firearms and other weapons around the state capitol building this weekend, ahead of a major gun-rights demonstration expected to draw thousands of people.

