Harvey Weinstein Trial: Supermodel Gigi Hadid Off Possible Jury, Judge Cracks Down On Other Jurors

CBS 2 Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The original pool of 146 people considered as jurors in the sexual assault trial of fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein dropped to 63 on Thursday, including the removal of 24-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid.
 The model, who appeared in court on Monday, told the judge she could be objective — despite having met the defendant and one of his alleged victims.

