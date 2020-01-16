Global  

Virgin Islands Files Suit Against Estate Of Jeffrey Epstein

Thursday, 16 January 2020
Prosecutors in the Virgin Islands have filed a lawsuit against the estate of Jeffrey Epstein claiming the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender used two of his private islands to engage in a nearly two-decade conspiracy to traffic and abuse girls.
 Prosecutors say Jeffrey Epstein used two of his private islands to traffic girls.

