Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Christopher Tolkien, Son of J.R.R. Tolkien and Keeper of His Legacy, Dies at 95

NYTimes.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
As literary executor of his father’s estate, Mr. Tolkien compiled and edited works such as “The Silmarillion.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Christopher Tolkien, son of 'The Lord of the Rings' creator J.R.R. Tolkien, dies at 95

"Lord of the Rings" author J.R.R. Tolkien's son Christopher has died. One academic remembers him as "Middle-earth's cartographer and first scholar."
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPRTamworth HeraldIndependent

'First Middle-earth scholar' Christopher Tolkien dies

The son of JRR Tolkien is described as a "titan who was a "devoted curator of his father's work".
BBC News Also reported by •NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ryuuseinow

Kipo says Gay Rights RT @akeratsat: With the impeachment, the Parnas docs, Smash Bros, and work, I completely missed something quite important until just now:… 2 seconds ago

wonderyonce

LOTR on Prime supremacist RT @LOTRonPrime: Christopher Tolkien’s contributions to the world and to Middle-earth are incalculable. We are so grateful for his passion.… 3 seconds ago

authorrochelle

Mercedes Rochelle RT @Variety: Christopher Tolkien, son and editor of J.R.R. Tolkien, dies at 95 https://t.co/pRdwlxWVcI 7 seconds ago

sahraobsessed

Sahra RT @tolkienprof: I’ve just recently heard that Christopher Tolkien has died. So ends the watch of a man who without question fulfilled his… 7 seconds ago

DFurchtgott

Deborah Furchtgott RT @neilhimself: My correspondence with Christopher Tolkien resulted in this, which still warms my heart. https://t.co/TqGX5PORsq 8 seconds ago

Aucraptor

HobbitDrache, Ökofaschist RT @MarkOrdesky: An age of Middle-earth has ended. We have Christopher Tolkien to thank for countless vistas and legends we might never hav… 10 seconds ago

Kirtaner

Aubrey Cottle RT @quentaendor: Christopher Tolkien, third son of J.R.R. Tolkien and editor of much of his posthumous work, including The Silmarillion, ha… 13 seconds ago

DickWizardry

Dick Wizardry RT @nytimes: Christopher Tolkien, the son of J.R.R. Tolkien, the author of "The Lord of the Rings," has died. A guardian of his father's le… 18 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.