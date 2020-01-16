Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Awkwafina To Become Quirky New Voice Of MTA Info On 7 Subway Line

CBS 2 Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Queens-native Awkwafina will be a celebrity announcer starting Jan. 22 on the subway line.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Awkwafina Is Celebrity Guest Announcer On 7 Trains

Awkwafina Is Celebrity Guest Announcer On 7 Trains 00:42

 You'll soon hear something new if you take the 7 train. Until Jan. 22, riders will hear the voice of Queens native Awkwafina.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Multiple Subway Lines Experiencing Disruptions [Video]Multiple Subway Lines Experiencing Disruptions

The W train was suspended Tuesday afternoon, and the N and Q lines are dealing with major disruptions.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:21Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.