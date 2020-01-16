Maia RT @AprilDRyan: Ayanna Pressley opens up about alopecia, reveals bald head for first time https://t.co/m2m4ZfQiSo 27 seconds ago Janene RT @semperdiced: She looks stunning. Ayanna Pressley opens up about having alopecia for first time, reveals bald head in interview https:… 1 minute ago Protector of The Realm RT @MsTerryMcMillan: Ayanna Pressley Opens Up About Living With Alopecia and Hair Loss https://t.co/6O7VO4ChWR 2 minutes ago Deanna RT @NYDailyNews: Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley opened up about her struggle with hair loss, which is caused by the skin disease alopec… 2 minutes ago Sharona✌️🎶☕☮️🎮 RT @VABVOX: I am obviously not black, but my hair was integral to who I was. Losing it to cancer 3x was insult to injury. This is beyond he… 6 minutes ago