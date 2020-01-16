Global  

Ayanna Pressley Opens Up About Living With Alopecia and Hair Loss

NYTimes.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The United States representative from Massachusetts said that she was making peace with the skin disease in a video released on Thursday.
News video: What Is Alopecia? Dr. Mallika Mashall Sheds Light On Hair Loss Condition

What Is Alopecia? Dr. Mallika Mashall Sheds Light On Hair Loss Condition 03:31

 Dr. Mallika Marshall explains what alopecia is after Rep. Ayanna Pressley revealed her condition.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia [Video]Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia

WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:17Published

Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia, Reveals Bald Head For First Time [Video]Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia, Reveals Bald Head For First Time

The Congresswoman is opening up about her very personal battle with alopecia. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'This is my official public revealing': Ayanna Pressley shows her loss of hair from alopecia

'This is a word about why my black hair story is both personal and political,' Ayanna Presley said before sharing her struggling with alopecia.
USATODAY.com

WATCH: Rep. Pressley Reveals Struggle With Alopecia, Resulting Baldness

Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), in an exclusive interview with The Root, revealed her struggle with Alopecia while coping with the resulting...
Mediaite

