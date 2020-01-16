Global  

FBI arrests 3 linked to white-supremacist group ahead of Virginia pro-gun rally

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
FBI agents on Thursday arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white supremacist group and were believed to be heading to a pro-gun rally next week in Virginia’s capital.
News video: Gun Groups Want Firearms Ban At Virginia Rally Overturned

 Gun-rights groups asked a judge Thursday to block Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam from banning guns on Capitol grounds during a massive pro-gun rally scheduled for next week. Katie Johnston reports.

FBI arrests three white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally [Video]FBI arrests three white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally

Maryland men believed to be members of a white supremacist group have been arrested by FBI Baltimore.

Canadian Linked To White Supremacist Group, Who Illegally Crossed Border In Minnesota, Arrested Ahead Of Pro-Gun Rally [Video]Canadian Linked To White Supremacist Group, Who Illegally Crossed Border In Minnesota, Arrested Ahead Of Pro-Gun Rally

FBI agents on Thursday arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white supremacist group and were believed to be heading to a pro-gun rally next..

FBI arrests 3 white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — FBI agents on Thursday arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white...
3 suspected neo-Nazi members arrested before Virginia gun rally

Three suspected members of neo-Nazi hate group, The Base, were arrested ahead of a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia.
