Here’s Everything Coming to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s Upcoming Streaming Service Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Proud of its Peacock, NBCUniversal unveiled an avalanche of information about its forthcoming streaming service during parent company Comcast’s investor day Thursday, including its price, launch date and what shows and films — both original and classic — will be available on the platform at launch, and in the year to come.



Of course you already knew old titles like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Battlestar Galactica” and new shows like the “Saved by the Bell” and “Punky Brewster” revivals — but today Peacock announced some additional acquisitions, like the streaming rights to “Two and a Half Men,” “The George Lopez Show,” “Yellowstone” and Dick Wolf’s “Law and Order” and “Chicago” franchises, as well as series orders for original projects, like the Tina Fey-produced pop-star comedy “Girls5Eva.”



But wait, there’s more!



According to NBCU, “with 15,000+ hours of content, Peacock has something for everyone – from sports and news, classic films, exciting new originals, next-day episodes of broadcast favorites, to some of the most popular shows in television history. Simply stated, Peacock is the ultimate content destination.”



*Also Read:* NBCU's Peacock Will Have Tiered Price Structure, Launch Early For Comcast Subscribers



The platform will launch on April 15 for Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex subscribers. It will become available nationwide on July 15. Peacock will also have two separate tiers of service (Peacock Free and Peacock Premium), both of which will be free to Comcast and Cox’s 24 million subscribers.



See below for a summary of the programming that is expected to be available on Peacock Premium through 2021, in the service’s own words.



*Current Season Broadcast*

NBC and Telemundo are home to some of the most acclaimed shows on television today. Peacock users can stream shows like This Is Us, Superstore, Law and Order: SVU, Operación Pacífico, and World of Dance the day after they air, with access to most previously aired current season episodes as well. For fans of late-night, episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers will be available to stream early on Peacock each day.



*News & Sports*

There has never been a more important time to stay informed. Drawing from trusted and iconic brands like NBC News, Sky News, MSNBC, and CNBC, Peacock users will have access to live news, same-day rebroadcasts, curated shorts, and exclusive 2020 Election coverage.

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics beginning this summer, Peacock will be the ultimate hub for sports-lovers. Users will have access to live coverage of marquee Olympic events, in addition to analyst commentary, athlete profiles, and more. For fans of the Premier League, Peacock will stream 2,000 hours of programming including over 140 live matches. And for golf enthusiasts, Peacock will cover the Ryder Cup, with live coverage of featured holes and groups. All this – in addition to thousands of hours of original documentaries, curated clips, and more.



*Also Read:* Tina Fey-Produced Pop Star Comedy 'Girls5Eva' Ordered at Peacock



*Original Series & Films*

Peacock originals will feature the industry’s very best directors, producers, writers, and actors, with an impressive collection of shows that are completely unique to the service. Bold dramas like the new adaptation of the classic novel Brave New World will complement innovative comedies like Tina Fey’s Girls5Eva, and an exciting portfolio of unscripted shows, including an original interview series from Kevin Hart, Hart to Heart and a behind the scenes look at the making of Saturday Night Live. Revivals of classic favorites like Saved by the Bell and Battlestar Galactica make Peacock originals impossible to miss.



*Television Series Library*

10,000+ Hours

Peacock will be home to a collection of iconic library television series, including marquee scripted hits like The Office, Yellowstone, and the Dick Wolf library (over 1,000 hours of the Law and Order and Chicago brands), unscripted tent-poles such as Top Chef and The Kardashians, kids favorites like Curious George, and an expansive library of Spanish-language hits including Betty En NY.



*Film Library*

1,200+ Hours

Drawing from Universal, DreamWorks, Illumination, and Focus Features’ vast libraries of premier movies and franchises, Peacock will offer over 600 films in its first year after launch. Peacock films will appeal to the entire household and include celebrated titles like Jurassic Park, The Fast and the Furious, E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, Trolls World Tour, The Croods, and Shrek.



*Current Season Broadcast*

NBC is home to some of the most beloved TV shows. For most of our broadcast primetime slate, Peacock will offer viewers next-day access to new current season episodes, as well as previously aired current season episodes.



*Also Read:* Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Network Inks Partnership Deal with NBCU's Peacock Streaming Service



*Select Next-Day-Airing Titles*

America’s Got Talent: Champions

Blindspot

Bluff City Law

Bring the Funny

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Council of Dads*

Ellen’s Game of Games

Hollywood Game Night

Indebted*

Law and Order: SVU

Lincoln Rhyme*

Making It

Manifest

New Amsterdam

Perfect Harmony

Songland

Sunnyside

Superstore

The Blacklist

The Inbetween

The Kenan Show*

The Wall

This Is Us

Titan Games

World of Dance

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist*



* Series Premiering 2020



Telemundo will also offer several current-season titles next-day, including “Caso Cerrado” and “Operación Pacífico.”



*Daytime Broadcasts*

Access Hollywood

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Days of Our Lives



*Late-Night “Early” Broadcasts*

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (available at 8pm ET)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (available at 9pm ET)



*News*

Peacock users will have access to full episodes, curated clips, and original shorts covering politics, current events, pop culture, finance, and more.



*Same-Day-Airing Broadcasts*

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Meet the Press with Chuck Todd



*Also Read:* Peacock to Offer 'Tonight Show' and 'Late Night' Episodes Ahead of Their TV Broadcasts



*Live Channels*

NBC News Now, Sky News, NBC/Sky Global News (new channel)



*Short-form Content*

Timely and curated clips from TODAY, CNBC, MSNBC, E! News, NBC Nightly News, and Meet the Press



*Originals & Documentaries*

Original content from the Meet the Press franchise, investigative documentaries including full seasons of “Dateline” and “Lock Up,” and dozens of library documentaries from NBC News and CNBC



*Sports*

Peacock will be a destination for premium sports content, including live coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and dedicated streaming channels.



Olympics Coverage (July – August 2020)

Live coverage of Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and three daily shows:



“Tokyo Live,” a five-hour live morning studio show during Tokyo primetime with live coverage of major events, plus medal ceremonies, engaging segments with athlete profiles, and real-time analysis



“Tokyo Daily Digest,” an hour-long highlight show with the best and buzziest moments, athlete interviews, features, and more



“Tokyo Tonight,” a nightly live studio show with quick turn-around highlights, in addition to medal ceremonies, features, interviews, and primetime previews



Paralympics Coverage (August 2020)

1,000+ hours of exclusive live streaming coverage of the 2020 Paralympic Games



Premier League Games (August 2020 – May 2021)

2,000 hours of Premier League coverage, including over 140 live matches across all teams and a dedicated streaming channel



Ryder Cup Coverage (September 2020)

Live coverage from Whistling Straits of featured holes and groups at the 2020 Ryder Cup



And, Curated Highlights from NBC Sports



*Peacock Originals*

Peacock will offer an unparalleled slate of original shows, with content for the entire household, and genres spanning drama, comedy, unscripted, and kids.



*Scripted Drama Originals*

Peacock’s original dramas reach every corner of the drama-loving universe. From Gen-Z (“One of Us is Lying”) to adults (“Angelyne”) to sci-fi (“Battlestar Galactica”) to crime (“Dr. Death”) – anyone can get hooked on a Peacock drama.



*SERIES ORDERS*



Angelyne

Limited series based on The Hollywood Reporter feature that explored the identity of L.A.’s mysterious billboard bombshell.

Executive Producer/Star: Emmy Rossum

Executive Producers: Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton, Allison Miller

Director/Executive Producer: Lucy Tcherniak

Consultant: Gary Baum

Studio: UCP



Armas De Mujer

From the team behind Telemundo’s hit La Reina del Sur comes a new dramedy series led by Mexican superstar Kate del Castillo. Four women suffer their worst nightmare: the police arrest their husbands for being linked to the same criminal organization. Accustomed to a life of abundance, they will be forced to join forces in the most unusual manner.

Writer: Jose Luis Acosta

Executive Producer: Marcos Santana



Battlestar Galactica

From the mind of Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail comes a series that explores a new story within the Battlestar Galactica mythology, the eponymous TV show that saw humanity at war with Cylons, machines of their own creation.

Executive Producers: Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton

Studio: UCP



Brave New World

Based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking 1932 novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

Writer/Executive Producer: David Wiener

Director/Executive Producer: Owen Harris

Executive Producers: Grant Morrison, Darryl Frank (Amblin), Justin Falvey (Amblin), Brian Taylor

Starring: Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan, Nina Sosanya, Demi Moore

Studio: UCP



*Also Read:* 'Two and a Half Men' to Stream on NBCUniversal's Peacock, Instead of HBO Max



The Capture

A timely conspiracy thriller exploring pressing questions about surveillance and misinformation. Set in London, the modern-day spy show begins with the arrest of a former soldier, which spirals into a complex conspiracy involving manipulated video evidence. Produced by Heyday Television.

Director/Writer: Ben Chanan

Executive Producers: David Heyman, Rosie Alison, Ben Irving, Tom Coan, Tom Winchester

Producer: Derek Ritchie

Starring: Callum Turner, Holliday Grainger, Ron Perlman, Famke Janssen, Ben Miles, Ralph Ineson, Paul Ritter, Lia Williams, Laura Haddock



Dr. Death

Based on Wondery’s hit podcast of the same name, Dr. Death tells the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Jamie Dornan), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), set out to stop him. Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of a sociopath and the gross negligence of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

Writer/Executive Producer: Patrick Macmanus

Executive Producers: Todd Black (Escape Artists), Jason Blumenthal (Escape Artists), Steve Tisch (Escape Artists), Hernan Lopez (Wondery), Marshall Lewy (Wondery)

Starring: Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater

Studio: UCP



*PILOT ORDERS*



One of Us is Lying

Based on Karen M. McManus’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, One of Us is Lying is the story of what happens when five strangers walk into detention and only four walk out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

Writer/Executive Producer: Erica Saleh

Director/Executive Producer: Jennifer Morrison

Author: Karen M. McManus

Executive Producers: John Sacchi (5 More Minutes), Matt Groesch (5 More Minutes)

Starring: Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Jessica McLeod, Barrett Carnahan, Melissa Collazo, Mark McKenna

Studio: UCP



*Comedy Originals*

Nobody knows comedy like Peacock and NBCUniversal, with a dream-team including Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, Michael Schur, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon. Peacock will boast an impressive collection of comedies, including a revival of the classic sitcom “Saved by the Bell.”



*SERIES ORDERS*



The Amber Ruffin Show

Each week The Amber Ruffin Show will showcase Amber’s signature smart-and-silly take on the week. A late-night show with just the good parts – the comedy.

Executive Producer/Star: Amber Ruffin

Executive Producers: Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers & Mike Shoemaker (Sethmaker Shoemeyers)



A.P. Bio

When disgraced Harvard philosophy professor Jack Griffin loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing in to Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids for his own benefit. Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

Writer/Executive Producer: Mike O’Brien

Executive Producers: Lorne Michaels, Seth Meyers & Mike Shoemaker (Sethmaker Shoemeyers), Andrew Singer (Broadway Video)

Starring: Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Paula Pell

Studio: Universal Television



Code 404

Detective Inspectors Major and Carver are the top crime-fighting duo at the Met Police’s Special Investigation Unit, until Major gets gunned down on the job. But in an experimental artificial intelligence project, he’s brought back from the dead.

Director: Al Campbell

Writer: Daniel Peak (co-creator)

Executive Producers: Tom Miller (co-creator), Sam Mayer (co-creator), Phil Temple, Diederick Santer, Morwenna Gordon

Producer: Charlotte Surtees

Starring: Daniel Mays, Stephen Graham, Anna Maxwell Martin

Studio: Sky Studios



Five Bedrooms

This is a story of five unlikely allies in life who throw caution to the wind and hit upon a unique solution to a common problem. Ignoring the nay-saying of families and friends, they’re teaming up, signing contracts and buying a house together. Yes, it’s a grand social experiment. It might be genius, or it might be a total disaster…but they’re not putting their lives on hold for love any longer. There’s just one glaring problem: they’ll have to live with each other.

Directors: Peter Templeman, Corrie Chen, Fiona Banks

Writers: Michael Lucas, Christine Bartlett

Executive Producers: Pino Amenta, Tracey Robertson, Nathan Mayfield

Starring: Kat Stewart, Stephem Peacocke, Doris Younane, Katie Robertson, Roy Joseph



*Also Read:* 'MacGruber' Revival, Transgender Drama From Laverne Cox Among Peacock Projects in Development



Girls5Eva

When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can’t they also be Girls5Eva?

Writer/Executive Producer: Meredith Scardino

Executive Producers: Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), Jeff Richmond, David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), Eric Gurian (Little Stanger)

Studio: Universal Television



Hitmen

The hits and (more often than not) misses of two hapless, dead broke best friends trying to make their way in the world with only each other to rely on. They also just happen to kill people for a living. Having stumbled into a career in contract killing, misfits Fran and Jamie are not your typical killers for hire. Working out of their scruffy van, each episode follows the hapless duo as they try to carry out their latest hit, inevitably derailed by incompetence, bickering, and inane antics.

Director: Ollie Parsons

Executive Producers: Myfanwy Moore, Siobhan Bachman, Morwenna Gordon

Producer: Arnold Widdowson

Starring: Sue Perkins, Mel Giedroyc, Jason Watkins, Sian Clifford, Asim Chaundry

Studio: Sky Studios



Intelligence

A workplace sitcom set in the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters, which is a kind of weedier, geekier, more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6. When an arrogant, maverick NSA agent Jerry comes over from the US to join the team, he enlists an inept and tactless computer analyst Joseph in a power grab that threatens to disrupt the team’s ability to combat cyber terrorism.

Director: Matt Lipsey

Writer/Executive Producer: Nick Mohammed

Executive Producers: David Schwimmer, Nerys Evans, Morwenna Gordon

Co-Executive Producer: Tom Hodges

Producer: Charlie Leech

Starring: David Schwimmer, Nick Mohammed

Studio: Sky Studios



Lady Parts

Lady Parts is an anarchic, laugh-out-loud music comedy following a Muslim female punk band called Lady Parts. It tracks the highs and lows of the band members as seen through the eyes of Amina Hussein – a geeky PhD student who is recruited to be their unlikely lead guitarist. Produced by Working Title TV.

Director/Writer: Nida Manzoor

Executive Producers: Mark Freeland (Working Title TV), Surian Fletcher-Jones (Working Title TV)

Studio: NBCUniversal International Studios



Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (Film)

Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

Writer/Director/Executive Producer: Steve Frank

Writer/Executive Producer/Star: James Roday

Writer: Andy Berman

Executive Producers: Chris Henzie, Dulé Hill

Starring: James Roday, Dulé Hill, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Corbin Bernsen, Tim Omundson

Studio: UCP



*Also Read:* 'Punky Brewster' Revival Ordered to Series at NBCU's Peacock Streaming Service



Punky Brewster

In this continuation of the iconic 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy (Copeland), a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.

Executive Producer/Star: Soleil Moon Frye

Writers/Executive Producers: Steve Armogida, Jim Armogida

Director/Executive Producer: Jonathan Judge

Executive Producers: Jimmy Fox (All3Media), Tim Pastore (All3Media), David Duclon

Starring: Soleil Moon Frye, Cherie Johnson, Quinn Copeland, Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos, and Noah Cottrell. Freddie Prinze Jr. guest stars in the pilot.

Studio: UCP/Universal Television



Rutherford Falls

A small town in upstate New York is turned upside down when local legend and town namesake, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) fights the moving of a historical statue.

Writer/Executive Producer/Star: Ed Helms

Writers/Executive Producers: Michael Schur (Fremulon), Sierra Teller Ornelas

Executive Producers: David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), Mike Falbo (Pacific Electric), Morgan Sackett

Studio: Universal Television



Saved by the Bell

When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.

Writer/Executive Producer: Tracey Wigfield

Director/Executive Producer: Trent O’Donnell

Executive Producers: Peter Engel, Franco Bario

Starring: Mario Lopez (Producer), Elizabeth Berkley (Producer), John Michael Higgins, Josie Totah

Studio: Universal Television



The Kids Tonight Show

The Kids Tonight Show is the only late-night talk show for kids, by kids. Kids doing a monologue, kids playing games, and kids interviewing the biggest stars in the world. It’s everything you love about Jimmy Fallon, but the kids are in charge. Produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Matador Content LLC and Electric Hot Dog, Inc.

Executive Producers: Jimmy Fallon (Electric Hot Dog, Inc.), Jay Peterson (Matador Content), Todd Lubin (Matador Content), Mark Efman (BoomTown Content), Paul Ricci (BoomTown Content)



*Also Read:* Seth MacFarlane Moves From 20th Century Fox to NBCU With 5-Year, $200 Million Overall Deal



Who Wrote That

A docuseries that gives a behind the scenes look at Saturday Night Live’s most important writers.

Executive Producers: Lorne Michaels, Andy Breckman, Susan Morrison, Andrew Singer & Erin Doyle (Broadway Video), Derik Murray & Brian Gersh (Network Entertainment), Erik Kenward, Howard Klein (3 Arts Entertainment)

Director: Brent Hodge

Studio: Universal Television Alternative Studio



*Kids Originals*

Peacock’s original kids shows will feature top IP from DreamWorks as well as the first new “Curious George” episode in 6 years.



*SERIES ORDERS*



Archibald’s Next Big Thing

From the creative mind of Tony Hale (Veep), Archibald’s Next Big Thing is the story of Archibald Strutter, a chicken who ‘yes-ands’ his way through life. Archibald and his siblings live in Crackridge, a close-knit community filled with an ensemble of quirky characters. Archibald’s adventurous spirit often gets him in over his head, but he always manages to leave his world better than when he found it. Through Archibald’s unique perspective, we discover that things are seldom perfect and instead learn to focus on the humor and beauty of life’s imperfections.



Dragon Rescue Riders

Executive produced by Jack Thomas (Dragons: Race to the Edge), Dragons: Rescue Riders takes our young heroes to new highs when Dak, Leyla and their dragon friends find strange crystals that change their powers in fantastic and unexpected ways. And to new lows when they discover the sunken city of Valantis – a place filled with much dragon knowledge and danger.



DreamWorks Where’s Waldo?

DreamWorks Where’s Waldo? brings the iconic character to life in a new animated series from executive producer FM De Marco (Spy Kids: Mission Critical) and co-executive producer John Tellegen (Spy Kids: Mission Critical). Twelve-year- old Waldo and his best friend Wenda are members of the Worldwide Wanderer Society–the international order of curious travelers who circle the globe celebrating cultures and solving problems through observation. Their mentor–Wizard Whitebeard, a seasoned wanderer–sends these inquisitive young adventurers on international travel missions so they can earn their stripes and someday become wizard-level wanderers too. But standing in Waldo and Wenda’s way is their rival Odlulu, who can’t help but cause trouble wherever she goes.



Curious George

For more than 60 years the world has followed the adventures of a curious little monkey named George and his friend the Man with the Yellow Hat. Created by Margret and H.A. Rey, Curious George was first published in 1941 and has remained consistently beloved by children ever since. This animated series continues with that tradition as it introduces George to a whole new adoring generation. With a focus on education, the series incorporates early science and math content and draws upon George’s curiosity-driven adventures to target pre-school age viewers. George’s entertaining and ultimately informative experiences have proven to parents and children worldwide that there is nothing wrong with wanting to learn about the world around you!



*Sports Originals*

Peacock will be home to fascinating sports documentaries that capture the excitement, passion, and intrigue of sports’ most compelling stories.



*Also Read:* Mark-Paul Gosselaar Joins Peacock's 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot



*SERIES ORDERS*



Dream Team 2020

Follow USA Basketball’s top superstars on their journey to Tokyo in this exclusive, behind the scenes documentary series produced in partnership with NBA Entertainment. We’ll take you inside the 2020 Dream Team’s training camp, exhibition games and preparation for the 2020 Olympics, where Team USA is expected to make another gold medal run.



Hot Water: In Deep with Ryan Lochte

At the 2016 Rio Olympics Ryan Lochte was at the center of a scandal that has since overshadowed his long and decorated swimming career. Now a 35-year-old husband and father of two young children, Lochte is hoping for one more chance to make Team USA, and prove he’s not the same man he was four years ago.



United States of Speed

From Jesse Owens to Carl Lewis to Maurice Greene, there is a proud tradition of sprinting success in the United States. However in recent years, Jamaica’s Usain Bolt has been unbeatable at the Olympics. Now that the fastest man of all time has retired, meet the Americans who aim to put Team USA back on top in the sprints.



Run Through the Line

Nike founder Phil Knight and his friends take viewers through the creation of his world-renowned company and the ambitions he still chases at 81 years young. Based loosely on Knight’s best-selling memoir, Shoe Dog.



The Greatest Race

You probably remember where you were when you saw it. Michael Phelps and his teammates had fallen hopelessly behind race favorite France in the 4×100 relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In the final leg, 32-year-old American Jason Lezak was losing ground to Alain Bernard, the 100m world record holder and anchor of the seemingly unbeatable French team. Then the impossible happened. Hear from the swimmers on both sides of the epic relay as we revisit The Greatest Race.



Untitled Dale Earnhardt Jr. Series

Created and hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr., this series is an exploratory look at great racing cathedrals of the past. Dale Jr. tells the stories of speedways that have been forgotten, abandoned, and overtaken by nature.



*Scripted Series Library*

Peacock will be home to the best scripted series library, including favorites like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and the Dick Wolf library (“Law and Order” & “Chicago” brands).



Select Titles Coming in 2020/21 Include:



30 Rock

A-Team

Bates Motel

Battlestar Galactica

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Cheers

Covert Affairs

Crossing Jordan

Downton Abbey

Everybody Loves Raymond

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

Heroes

House

Jeff Foxworthy Show

King of Queens

Knight Rider

Law and Order

Law and Order: Criminal Intent

Law and Order: SVU

Leave it to Beaver

Magnum P.I. (1980)

Married… With Children

Miami Vice (1984)

Monk

Murder She Wrote

New Amsterdam

Parenthood

Parks & Recreation

Psych

Roseanne

Royal Pains

Saturday Night Live

Saved by the Bell

Suits

Superstore

The George Lopez Show

The Mindy Project

The Office

The Purge

Two and a Half Men

Will & Grace

Yellowstone



*Unscripted Series Library*

Peacock will be a destination for premier unscripted content, with drama, food, crime, and more, including the most popular franchises on TV today.



Select Titles Coming in 2020/21 Include:



American Greed

American Ninja Warrior

Bad Girls Club

Below Deck

Botched

Chrisley Knows Best

Dateline

Don’t Be Tardy

Face Off

Flipping Out

Hollywood Game Night

Hollywood Medium

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Killer Couples

Lock-Up

Married to Medicine

Million Dollar Listing

Paranormal Witness

Snapped

Southern Charm franchise

Summer House

The Profit

The Real Housewives franchise

Top Chef



*Kids Library*

Peacock will feature a library of top kids films and shows that range from new friends to characters beloved for generations.



Select Titles Coming in 2020/21 Include:



3-2-1 Penguins

Beethoven

Care Bears

Cleopatra in Space

Curious George library

Father of the Pride

Fievel’s American Tail

He-Man & Masters of the Universe

Kody Kapow

Madagascar: A Little Wild

Maisy

New Adventures of He-Man

New Adventures of Zorro

Postman Pat

Punky Brewster (Animated)

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

She-Ra

Shelley Duvall’s Bedtime Stories

The Chica Show

The Mighty Ones

TrollsTopia

Voltron Force

Voltron Defender of the Universe

Woody Woodpecker

Zafari



*Hispanic Library*

Peacock will offer the large and growing U.S. Latino audience premium programming from the #1 Spanish-language network, Telemundo. The platform will feature popular library titles like “100 Días Para Enamorarnos,” “Betty in NY,” and “Preso No. 1.”



Select Titles Coming in 2020/21 Include:



100 Días para Enamorarnos

Al Otro Lado Del Muro

Betty En NY

Chiquis N’ Control

Corazón Valiente

¿Dónde está Elisa?

El Barón

El Chema

El Rostro De La Venganza

Guerra de Ídolos

Historias De La Virgen Morena

José José

La Querida Del Centauro

Larrymania

Más Sabe El Diablo

Mi Familia Perfecta

Perro Amor

Preso No. 1

¿Quién es Quién?

Reina De Corazones

Relaciones Peligrosas

Santa Diabla

The Riveras

Un Poquito Tuyo

Victoria



*Also Read:* 'Saved by the Bell': Josie Totah Cast as Lead in Peacock Reboot



*Film Library*

Drawing from Universal, DreamWorks, Illumination, and Focus Features’ extensive libraries, Peacock will offer over 600 titles.



Select Titles Coming in 2020/21 Include:



A Beautiful Mind

American Gangster

American Pie

American Psycho

Big Fat Liar

Big Lebowski

Boss Baby

Bridesmaids

Brokeback Mountain

Bruno

Casino

Changeling

Chicken Run

Children of Men

Cinderella Man

Dallas Buyers Club

Definitely Maybe

Despicable Me

Devil

Do the Right Thing

Dune

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial

Erin Brockovich

Evan Almighty

Field of Dreams

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Get Him to the Greek

Heat (1986)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

How to Train Your Dragon

It’s Complicated

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park: The Lost World

Kicking & Screaming

King Kong

Knocked Up

Liar, Liar

Little Fockers

Little Rascals

Love Happens

Mamma Mia!

Meet Joe Black

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Moonrise Kingdom

Parenthood

Prince of Egypt

Psycho

Ray

Scent of a Woman

Schindler’s List

Shark Tale

Shrek

Sinbad

Something New

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

Tale of Despereaux

The Blair Witch Project

The Blues Brothers

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Break-Up

The Breakfast Club

The Croods

The Fast and The Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Good Shepherd

The Graduate

The Kids Are Alright

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Road to El Dorado

The Scorpion King

Trolls World Tour

Waiting…

Wanted

What Dreams May Come

You, Me and Dupree



*Peacock Virtual Channels*

Virtual Channels provide users a unique lean-back experience, with 24/7 feeds of curated content. By the end of 2020, users will have access to dozens of virtual channels.



Select Virtual Channels Include:



Art House: Indie films with small budgets and big acclaim

Family Movie Night: Films for the whole family

Get Spooked: Scary movies to keep you up all night

L&O DUN DUN: Law & Order all the time

Latino Now by Telemundo: Películas y series en Español

Laugh it Out: All comedy, all the time

Nail Biters: Intense thrillers

Olympics Docs: The stories behind the biggest Olympic athletes

Olympics Profiles: Compelling stories about the athletes of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Out of This World: Sci-fi & fantasy that will blow your mind

Peachicks: Keeping toddlers entertained and educated

Peacock Kids: Shows every 6-11 year-old will love

Peacock Poker: Like the best seat at a casino, 24/7

Peacock Sports: Live, replays, and highlights from your favorite sports

Rotten Tomatoes: Fresh film and TV recommendations, hot trailers, breaking news, and top moments

SNL Vault: Every SNL season from Chevy to Che

Tear Jerkers: Movies with a side of tissues

The Ones You Love: The can’t-go-wrong classic TV and movies

True Crime: Real crimes. Real people. 