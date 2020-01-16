Watch Adam Sandler’s Street Performer in Times Square Showdown in New Safdie Brothers Short (Video)

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

“Uncut Gems” headliner Adam Sandler has reunited with the Safdie brothers on a short film from A24 about dueling street performers in Times Square. Watch the short above.



“Goldman v. Silverman” stars Sandler and Benny Safdie as street performers “Rod Goldman” and “Al Silverman” who work the tourist scene of Times Square. Goldman gets no respect and Silverman is the first one to make sure of that. Josh Safdie co-directed the chaotic short which featured onlookers in Times Square who had no idea the dueling street performers were part of a film shoot.



In an interview with New Yorker magazine, the Safdie brothers talked about the guerrilla shoot and the realism they were going for. “Someone came up to me and was, like, ‘Was that guy with you?'” said Josh. “I was, like, ‘Nah.’ He turned to his wife and said, ‘That was real violence!'”



*Also Read:* The Safdie Brothers Detail the 10-Year Journey to Make the Adam Sandler Drama 'Uncut Gems'



“The whole point is for people to go home thinking it’s real,” Benny added.



Currently in theaters, “Uncut Gems” stars Sandler as a charming-but-manic jewelry store salesman in New York who hopes to pay off his many debts and gambling woes with the aid of an expensive rock loaded with diamonds that comes into his possession. But in addition to an eclectic cast that includes Lakeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel and Julia Fox, it also stars pop singer The Weeknd and former NBA great Kevin Garnett playing slightly fictionalized versions of themselves.



