‘Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?’ 3-Part Docuseries Set at Investigation Discovery

The Wrap Thursday, 16 January 2020
Investigation Discovery has announced a new three-part anthology series, beginning with “Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?”

Henry Schleiff, group president of ID, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America, announced the series Thursday at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena.

“ID is announcing it will investigate the biggest mystery out there today — who killed Jeffrey Epstein?” Schleiff told reporters.

*Also Read:* Discovery Sets Launch Date for Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network

“As the title of our three-part special we’re produced with Jupiter Entertainment suggests, we will explore the recent undisclosed before forensic evidence and testimony by several well-known experts reflecting that the person who killed Jeffrey Epstein may not be Jeffrey Epstein,” he continued.

The first episode, focusing on Epstein, is set to debut in 2020. More “Who Killed…” specials will follow on different subjects that have yet to be announced.

Here is the official description for the first special from ID:

*Also Read:* Discovery Channel Orders 'Expedition Unknown' Spinoff, 'Expedition X' (Exclusive)



“Jeffrey Epstein’s repugnant saga begins in Palm Beach, Florida. Often thought of as a high-society retreat for the rich and affluent, Epstein was first accused of trafficking young women to his Palm Beach estate in 2005 -but, somehow, Epstein escaped relatively unscathed from the law enforcement system. This pattern repeated and persisted through seven civil cases, until this past year, when Epstein was finally pulled into the limelight and placed in a holding cell as he awaited trial. But on August 10, 2019, Epstein was found dead in his cell. It appeared to be a suicide, yet forensics experts and the media began swarming with skepticism and doubt. This timely special follows the political connections, philanthropic ties, and famous friendships that Epstein fostered, begging the question: was Jeffrey Epstein’s death truly a suicide -or was it part of a far more sinister cover up?”



“Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?” is produced by Jupiter Entertainment for ID, with Patrick Reardon and Tim McConville serving as executive producers. Pamela Deutsch is executive producer for ID, with Sara Kozak as senior vice president of production, and Kevin Bennett as general manager.

