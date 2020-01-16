Global  

Harvey Weinstein Trial: 3 Men, 2 Women Selected for Jury So Far

The Wrap Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
On Thursday, the first five jurors were selected in Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial: three men and two women.

Jury selection continues this week as the defense and prosecution look to find 12 people — and six alternates — to fill the jury in the high-profile case involving the disgraced film mogul. Weinstein, who has pleaded not guilty, faces five felony counts: two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of first-degree criminal sexual assault, one count of first-degree rape and one count of third-degree

Approximately 140 prospective jurors appeared in court on Thursday morning for voir dire. That same day, model Gigi Hadid was dismissed based on responses they had given in their prescreening questionnaires. — which came as no surprise to legal observers. Hadid was one of roughly 60 other people who were dismissed as jurors.

*Also Read:* Inside Harvey Weinstein Trial Jury Selection and Why Neither Side Wanted Gigi Hadid

In addition, one prospective juror was called back into Justice James Burke’s courtroom after he was caught tweeting about the trial while still a part of the jury pool. Burke must return, with an attorney, on March 10 to “show cause” as to why the judge should not hold him in contempt. If held in contempt, the prospective juror could face a fine and up to 30 days in jail.

Opening statements are expected to begin next Wednesday.

 The original pool of 146 people considered as jurors in the sexual assault trial of fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein dropped to 63 on Thursday, including the removal of 24-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid. Katie Johnston reports.

