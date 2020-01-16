Harvey Weinstein Trial: 3 Men, 2 Women Selected for Jury So Far

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

On Thursday, the first five jurors were selected in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial: three men and two women.



Jury selection continues this week as the defense and prosecution look to find 12 people — and six alternates — to fill the jury in the high-profile case involving the disgraced film mogul. Weinstein, who has pleaded not guilty, faces five felony counts: two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of first-degree criminal sexual assault, one count of first-degree rape and one count of third-degree



Approximately 140 prospective jurors appeared in court on Thursday morning for voir dire. That same day, model Gigi Hadid was dismissed based on responses they had given in their prescreening questionnaires. — which came as no surprise to legal observers. Hadid was one of roughly 60 other people who were dismissed as jurors.



*Also Read:* Inside Harvey Weinstein Trial Jury Selection and Why Neither Side Wanted Gigi Hadid



In addition, one prospective juror was called back into Justice James Burke’s courtroom after he was caught tweeting about the trial while still a part of the jury pool. Burke must return, with an attorney, on March 10 to “show cause” as to why the judge should not hold him in contempt. If held in contempt, the prospective juror could face a fine and up to 30 days in jail.



Opening statements are expected to begin next Wednesday.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Prospective Harvey Weinstein Juror Who Tweeted About Trial Could Face Jail Time



Inside Harvey Weinstein Trial Jury Selection and Why Neither Side Wanted Gigi Hadid



Gigi Hadid Dismissed as Potential Juror in Harvey Weinstein Trial On Thursday, the first five jurors were selected in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial: three men and two women.Jury selection continues this week as the defense and prosecution look to find 12 people — and six alternates — to fill the jury in the high-profile case involving the disgraced film mogul. Weinstein, who has pleaded not guilty, faces five felony counts: two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of first-degree criminal sexual assault, one count of first-degree rape and one count of third-degreeApproximately 140 prospective jurors appeared in court on Thursday morning for voir dire. That same day, model Gigi Hadid was dismissed based on responses they had given in their prescreening questionnaires. — which came as no surprise to legal observers. Hadid was one of roughly 60 other people who were dismissed as jurors.*Also Read:* Inside Harvey Weinstein Trial Jury Selection and Why Neither Side Wanted Gigi HadidIn addition, one prospective juror was called back into Justice James Burke’s courtroom after he was caught tweeting about the trial while still a part of the jury pool. Burke must return, with an attorney, on March 10 to “show cause” as to why the judge should not hold him in contempt. If held in contempt, the prospective juror could face a fine and up to 30 days in jail.Opening statements are expected to begin next Wednesday.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Prospective Harvey Weinstein Juror Who Tweeted About Trial Could Face Jail TimeInside Harvey Weinstein Trial Jury Selection and Why Neither Side Wanted Gigi HadidGigi Hadid Dismissed as Potential Juror in Harvey Weinstein Trial 👓 View full article

